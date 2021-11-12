Truegame Hits Market Capitalization of $152,563.81 (TGAME)

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded 14% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 12th. Truegame has a total market cap of $152,563.81 and approximately $1,662.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Truegame coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Truegame has traded 20.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Truegame alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.57 or 0.00052711 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001571 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.15 or 0.00226368 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000543 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00010997 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.82 or 0.00089237 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Truegame Profile

Truegame (CRYPTO:TGAME) is a coin. Its launch date was May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 coins and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 coins. The official message board for Truegame is medium.com/truegame . The official website for Truegame is ico.truegame.io . Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Truegame is a blockchain-based online game room for lotteries and gambling. It enables you to participate securely in smart contract lotteries, win valuable prizes and prize money in instant ticket games, play dice, and many other smart contract games. We are continuously updating our games collection, and each game is based on smart contracts and open source code. “

Buying and Selling Truegame

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Truegame should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Truegame using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Truegame Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Truegame and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.