Truist Raises Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target to $180.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its price target upped by Truist from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Airbnb from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Monday. Gordon Haskett raised Airbnb from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho upped their price target on Airbnb from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $206.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $184.81.

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $191.61 on Monday. Airbnb has a 1-year low of $121.50 and a 1-year high of $219.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $171.48 and a 200-day moving average of $155.85. The firm has a market cap of $120.45 billion and a PE ratio of -15.86.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 102.24% and a negative net margin of 80.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $2,900,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,932.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 874,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.89, for a total value of $129,388,961.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 287,618 shares in the company, valued at $42,535,826.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,624,632 shares of company stock worth $258,538,804. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Airbnb by 119.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,075,000 after purchasing an additional 106,844 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Airbnb by 114.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,687,000 after purchasing an additional 37,297 shares during the period. 6elm Capital LP raised its holdings in Airbnb by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. 6elm Capital LP now owns 74,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,936,000 after purchasing an additional 27,152 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Airbnb by 165.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 10,039 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in Airbnb by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 25.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

