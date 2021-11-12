Truist Securiti Comments on Vericel Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Vericel in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Brodovsky now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.08. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Vericel’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Vericel had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $34.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Vericel’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on VCEL. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Vericel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

VCEL opened at $42.58 on Friday. Vericel has a fifty-two week low of $22.93 and a fifty-two week high of $68.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 236.57 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.83 and its 200 day moving average is $52.97.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vericel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vericel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vericel by 559.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vericel by 1,415.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vericel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $150,000.

In other news, COO Michael Halpin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $505,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $252,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,800 over the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

