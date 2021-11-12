TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Position Increased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 109.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 89,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,513 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in TTEC were worth $9,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 35.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TTEC alerts:

TTEC opened at $87.49 on Friday. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $60.71 and a one year high of $113.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.22 and its 200-day moving average is $100.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.81.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.34. TTEC had a return on equity of 40.58% and a net margin of 7.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. This is a boost from TTEC’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. TTEC’s payout ratio is presently 27.25%.

In other news, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 15,000 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.40, for a total transaction of $1,611,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 11,000 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $1,160,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,676,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,346,286.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,400 shares of company stock worth $12,108,052 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TTEC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on TTEC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on TTEC from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TTEC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.80.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC).

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.