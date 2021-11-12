TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

TTEC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TTEC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of TTEC in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of TTEC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TTEC presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $113.80.

Get TTEC alerts:

NASDAQ TTEC traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $87.92. 276 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,756. TTEC has a 52-week low of $60.71 and a 52-week high of $113.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.34. TTEC had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 40.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that TTEC will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a yield of 1%. This is a positive change from TTEC’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. TTEC’s payout ratio is 27.25%.

In other TTEC news, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 12,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.69, for a total value of $1,331,694.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,649,001 shares in the company, valued at $702,732,915.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $1,160,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,676,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,346,286.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,400 shares of company stock valued at $12,108,052 over the last 90 days. 60.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 0.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,185,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of TTEC in the first quarter worth $858,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 14.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 10.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 161,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,257,000 after buying an additional 14,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 1,885.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. 35.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.