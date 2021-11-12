Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $28.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.89 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 31.84% and a negative return on equity of 47.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Tufin Software Technologies updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NYSE TUFN traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,435. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.87. Tufin Software Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $6.98 and a fifty-two week high of $20.11. The stock has a market cap of $375.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 1.54.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tufin Software Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 590,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,656 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.61% of Tufin Software Technologies worth $5,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.05% of the company’s stock.

TUFN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of policy-centric approach to security and IT operations. It transforms enterprise security operations by helping them visualize, define and enforce a security policy across complex, heterogeneous information technology and cloud environments.

