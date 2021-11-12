Tullow Oil (TLW) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Tullow Oil (LON: TLW) in the last few weeks:

11/11/2021 – Tullow Oil had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. They now have a GBX 65 ($0.85) price target on the stock.

10/25/2021 – Tullow Oil had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. They now have a GBX 65 ($0.85) price target on the stock.

10/14/2021 – Tullow Oil was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 65 ($0.85) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 55 ($0.72).

10/13/2021 – Tullow Oil was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity to a “speculative buy” rating. They now have a GBX 65 ($0.85) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 60 ($0.78).

10/8/2021 – Tullow Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 40 ($0.52) to GBX 60 ($0.78). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Tullow Oil stock traded up GBX 0.22 ($0.00) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 46.61 ($0.61). 5,414,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,836,725. The company has a market cap of £667.17 million and a PE ratio of 4.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 46.84 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 50.54. Tullow Oil plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 22.13 ($0.29) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 66.22 ($0.87).

In related news, insider Les Wood acquired 856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 53 ($0.69) per share, with a total value of £453.68 ($592.74).

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2020, its portfolio comprised 53 licenses in 11 countries with 28 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

