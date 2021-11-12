Tullow Oil (TLW) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Tullow Oil (LON: TLW) in the last few weeks:
- 11/11/2021 – Tullow Oil had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. They now have a GBX 65 ($0.85) price target on the stock.
- 10/25/2021 – Tullow Oil had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. They now have a GBX 65 ($0.85) price target on the stock.
- 10/14/2021 – Tullow Oil was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 65 ($0.85) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 55 ($0.72).
- 10/13/2021 – Tullow Oil was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity to a “speculative buy” rating. They now have a GBX 65 ($0.85) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 60 ($0.78).
- 10/8/2021 – Tullow Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 40 ($0.52) to GBX 60 ($0.78). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
Tullow Oil stock traded up GBX 0.22 ($0.00) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 46.61 ($0.61). 5,414,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,836,725. The company has a market cap of £667.17 million and a PE ratio of 4.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 46.84 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 50.54. Tullow Oil plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 22.13 ($0.29) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 66.22 ($0.87).
In related news, insider Les Wood acquired 856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 53 ($0.69) per share, with a total value of £453.68 ($592.74).
