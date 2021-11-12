Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi’s (TKYVY) Neutral Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKYVY) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of TKYVY opened at $3.45 on Tuesday. Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi has a twelve month low of $3.45 and a twelve month high of $6.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.00.
About Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi
Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.