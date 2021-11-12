TV Asahi (OTCMKTS:THDDY) Stock Price Up 5.3%

TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:THDDY) shares rose 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.69 and last traded at $15.69. Approximately 153 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.89.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.35.

About TV Asahi (OTCMKTS:THDDY)

TV Asahi Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of television (TV) broadcasting services. It operates through the following business segments: TV Broadcasting, Music Publication, and Other Businesses. The TV Broadcasting segment handles the production and transmission of TV programs. The Music Publication segment deals with the management of music copyrights, recording business, and artists.

