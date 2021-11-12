Twin Vee PowerCats (VEEE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Twin Vee PowerCats (NASDAQ:VEEE) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 15th.

Twin Vee PowerCats (NASDAQ:VEEE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.30 million for the quarter.

Get Twin Vee PowerCats alerts:

Shares of VEEE opened at $3.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.83. Twin Vee PowerCats has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $7.58.

Twin Vee PowerCats Co is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of recreational and commercial power catamaran boats. Twin Vee PowerCats Co is based in FORT PIERCE, FL.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Twin Vee PowerCats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twin Vee PowerCats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.