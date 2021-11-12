U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) will announce earnings of $1.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.07. U.S. Bancorp reported earnings of $0.95 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $5.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.06 to $4.51. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover U.S. Bancorp.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 32.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Odeon Capital Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.03.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 142,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,449,000 after purchasing an additional 7,052 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 13,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,868,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,917 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 153,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $10,934,000. Institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE USB opened at $60.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $42.13 and a 1-year high of $63.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.95%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

