Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Given a $61.00 Price Target at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research set a $61.00 target price on Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) in a research report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Gordon Haskett started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.60.

NYSE UBER opened at $43.28 on Monday. Uber Technologies has a 1-year low of $38.08 and a 1-year high of $64.05. The company has a market capitalization of $83.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.29 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.91). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.87% and a negative return on equity of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.62) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UBER. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 199.0% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

