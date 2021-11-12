UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,799 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $6,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BYD. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at $76,648,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,085,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,745,000 after buying an additional 352,181 shares during the period. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at $20,152,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at $19,561,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 487.9% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 380,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,398,000 after buying an additional 315,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Boyd Gaming news, VP William R. Boyd sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $1,013,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.54, for a total value of $1,726,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,418 shares of company stock worth $6,817,911 in the last quarter. 27.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BYD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Boyd Gaming from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.56.

BYD stock opened at $62.41 on Friday. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 52-week low of $32.68 and a 52-week high of $71.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.03.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 36.91% and a net margin of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $843.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming Profile

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

