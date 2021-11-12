UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $6.47 Million Stake in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 1.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 131,993 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,284 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $6,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 1,488.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AXIS Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 6.2% during the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 6,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AXIS Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 8.1% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

AXS opened at $52.48 on Friday. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $44.26 and a fifty-two week high of $58.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.14.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.58. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The firm had revenue of $996.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $909.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.77) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is presently 37.09%.

AXS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AXIS Capital in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.25.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS).

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.