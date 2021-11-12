Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.740-$0.740 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.59 billion-$5.59 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.52 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UA. Cowen upped their target price on Under Armour from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Under Armour from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of UA traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,470,895. The firm has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 1.34. Under Armour has a 1-year low of $12.44 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.04.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.16. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.82%.

In other Under Armour news, Chairman Kevin A. Plank sold 336,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total transaction of $7,516,216.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Colin Browne sold 47,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $1,000,452.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 647,789 shares of company stock worth $14,091,576 in the last 90 days. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Under Armour stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 842,587 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,724 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.18% of Under Armour worth $15,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 36.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

