Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.740-$0.740 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.59 billion-$5.59 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.49 billion.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair raised shares of Under Armour from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Under Armour from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Under Armour from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.78.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Shares of UAA stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.78. 3,682,527 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,687,738. Under Armour has a 1 year low of $14.05 and a 1 year high of $27.27. The stock has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.12.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.82%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Under Armour will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Under Armour stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,526,198 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 661,912 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.54% of Under Armour worth $53,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 34.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

Read More: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.