Unity Software (NYSE:U) Price Target Increased to $185.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Unity Software (NYSE:U) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.58% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Unity Software from $105.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Unity Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Unity Software from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Unity Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.00.

Shares of U stock opened at $182.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $51.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.79 and a beta of 2.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.16. Unity Software has a 1-year low of $76.00 and a 1-year high of $189.59.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.27. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 52.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Unity Software will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Clive Downie sold 33,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.64, for a total transaction of $4,154,749.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 167,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,912,099.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 27,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.69, for a total value of $3,469,748.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,224,416 shares of company stock valued at $161,116,989. 19.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in Unity Software by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Unity Software by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Unity Software by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC raised its position in Unity Software by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emfo LLC raised its position in Unity Software by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

