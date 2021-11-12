Unity Software (NYSE:U) PT Raised to $130.00

Unity Software (NYSE:U) had its target price lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 28.62% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on U. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Unity Software from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Unity Software from $129.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Unity Software from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unity Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Shares of U opened at $182.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $51.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.79 and a beta of 2.81. Unity Software has a 12 month low of $76.00 and a 12 month high of $189.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $140.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.16.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.27. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 52.08% and a negative return on equity of 17.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Unity Software will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,134 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.85, for a total transaction of $32,537,529.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ingrid Lestiyo sold 10,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,224,416 shares of company stock valued at $161,116,989 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in Unity Software by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 6,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Unity Software by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 5,119 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Unity Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,947,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Unity Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $21,069,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in Unity Software by 208.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after buying an additional 12,282 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

See Also: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.