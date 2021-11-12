Unity Software (NYSE:U) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Unity Software (NYSE:U) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.06-0.08) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.05). The company issued revenue guidance of $285-290 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $287.06 million.Unity Software also updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on U. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Unity Software from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research began coverage on Unity Software in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Unity Software from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush increased their target price on Unity Software from $129.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Unity Software from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unity Software currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $156.00.

NYSE U traded up $11.47 on Friday, hitting $193.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,661,252. Unity Software has a 52-week low of $76.00 and a 52-week high of $189.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.16. The firm has a market cap of $54.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.22 and a beta of 2.81.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.27. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 52.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Unity Software will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Unity Software news, SVP Clive Downie sold 33,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.64, for a total transaction of $4,154,749.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 167,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,912,099.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director 2020 Aps Otee sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total value of $14,820,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,224,416 shares of company stock valued at $161,116,989 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Unity Software stock. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,526,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,805,000. Unity Software comprises 327.6% of Thrive Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Thrive Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.30% of Unity Software as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

