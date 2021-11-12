Ur-Energy Inc. (TSE:URE) Senior Officer Sells C$97,561.00 in Stock

Ur-Energy Inc. (TSE:URE) (NYSE:URG) Senior Officer Walter William Boberg sold 42,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.31, for a total value of C$97,561.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 942,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,177,120.29.

TSE:URE traded down C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$2.52. 176,736 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,754. Ur-Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.57 and a 12-month high of C$2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$531.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.77, a current ratio of 5.62 and a quick ratio of 5.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.23 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.84.

Get Ur-Energy alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a C$3.00 price target on shares of Ur-Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 36,000 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

Read More: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Ur-Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ur-Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.