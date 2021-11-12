UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.29. UTStarcom shares last traded at $1.29, with a volume of 126,195 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.31.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in UTStarcom stock. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 37,513 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. HRT Financial LP owned about 0.10% of UTStarcom at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. is a telecom infrastructure company, which develops technology for cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications. It operates through the following segments: Equipment, and Services. The Equipment segment focuses on equipment sales including network infrastructure and application products, which include broadband products, wireless infrastructure technologies.

