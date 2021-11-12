Vabble (VAB) Price Hits $0.0221 on Major Exchanges

Vabble (CURRENCY:VAB) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 12th. In the last seven days, Vabble has traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Vabble coin can now be bought for about $0.0221 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vabble has a market cap of $5.08 million and $695,257.00 worth of Vabble was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.85 or 0.00052881 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001562 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.80 or 0.00226217 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000539 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00011014 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.36 or 0.00089617 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Vabble

Vabble (CRYPTO:VAB) is a coin. Vabble’s total supply is 1,456,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 230,404,377 coins. Vabble’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vabble is https://reddit.com/r/Vabble

According to CryptoCompare, “Vabble aims to bridge the gap between communities and SVOD along with delivering a digital cinema experience right through a user's device. Hosting libraries of films, documentaries, series and showtime streams. A system built for freedom of speech, and counter-censorship. Designed to redefine the standard revenue sharing models with its own cryptocurrency $VAB. Telegram | Discord | Medium “

Buying and Selling Vabble

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vabble directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vabble should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vabble using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

