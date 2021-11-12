Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Holdings Reduced by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 816.7% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $52.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.01 and a 200-day moving average of $51.90. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $43.56 and a twelve month high of $53.49.

