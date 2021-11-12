Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,280,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,619 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Viking Therapeutics were worth $19,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VKTX. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 24,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 10,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 4,704 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

VKTX opened at $6.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.07. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $10.09. The company has a market capitalization of $488.19 million, a PE ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 1.66.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VKTX. Raymond James increased their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viking Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for patients suffering from metabolic and endocrine disorders. The firm’s clinical program VK5211, treats patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery. It also specializes in development of VK2809 and VK0214.

