Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,327,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,473 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 3.82% of Zynex worth $20,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fosun International Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zynex during the second quarter valued at about $235,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zynex by 9.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 325,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after buying an additional 27,284 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Zynex by 87.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 3,349 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zynex during the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Zynex by 24.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZYXI opened at $14.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $508.48 million, a PE ratio of 52.21 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.13. Zynex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.66 and a 52-week high of $22.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a current ratio of 6.79.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Zynex had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 17.11%. On average, analysts forecast that Zynex, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a $10.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZYXI. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 price objective on shares of Zynex in a report on Friday, July 16th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Zynex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $19.50 in a report on Friday, July 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Zynex in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Zynex from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.20.

Zynex, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. The company also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. Zynex was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

