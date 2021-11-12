Vanguard Group Inc. Has $20.20 Million Position in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 593,480 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 105,778 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Vishay Precision Group were worth $20,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Vishay Precision Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 212.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,390 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 6,378 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Vishay Precision Group in the 1st quarter valued at $370,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Vishay Precision Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $421,000. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vishay Precision Group alerts:

VPG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Vishay Precision Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vishay Precision Group in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Vishay Precision Group stock opened at $37.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 2.74. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.41 and a 52 week high of $39.71. The firm has a market cap of $512.07 million, a PE ratio of 35.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.16.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 5.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vishay Precision Group, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vishay Precision Group

Vishay Precision Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of sensors and sensor-based measurement systems. It operates through the following segments: Foil Technology Products; Force Sensors; and Weighing and Control Systems. The Foil Technology Products segment includes foil resistor and strain gage.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Precision Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Precision Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.