Vanguard Group Inc. Has $20.79 Million Stock Holdings in SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) by 803.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 903,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 803,309 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in SEMrush were worth $20,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in SEMrush in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $655,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of SEMrush during the first quarter valued at $4,764,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of SEMrush during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of SEMrush during the first quarter valued at $596,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of SEMrush during the first quarter valued at $786,000. 9.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEMR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of SEMrush from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of SEMrush from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SEMrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

In other SEMrush news, CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total value of $239,824.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 5,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total transaction of $167,960.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 623,720 shares of company stock valued at $15,049,521 over the last 90 days.

Shares of NASDAQ SEMR opened at $25.53 on Friday. SEMrush Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.62 and a twelve month high of $32.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.73.

SEMrush Company Profile

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

