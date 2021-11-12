Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stake in AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,926,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 31,711 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 4.56% of AXT worth $21,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of AXT by 68.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,229,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,481,000 after buying an additional 906,325 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of AXT by 0.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 883,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,299,000 after buying an additional 3,044 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of AXT by 9.7% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 679,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,463,000 after buying an additional 59,975 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AXT by 13.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 668,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,792,000 after buying an additional 80,774 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AXT by 184.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 338,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after buying an additional 219,908 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AXTI opened at $9.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $384.26 million, a PE ratio of 28.25 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.49. AXT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.53 and a fifty-two week high of $15.84.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $34.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.10 million. AXT had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 10.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AXT, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AXTI shares. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of AXT in a research note on Monday, October 25th. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AXT in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AXT from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on AXT in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AXT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.96.

AXT, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in December 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

