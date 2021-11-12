Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stake in eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,737,529 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,520 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 5.59% of eGain worth $19,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of eGain by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 187,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of eGain by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 7,832 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of eGain by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 8,967 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of eGain by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of eGain by 162.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 10,930 shares during the last quarter. 50.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGAN opened at $11.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $360.02 million, a P/E ratio of 54.62 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.83. eGain Co. has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $14.25.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. eGain had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 16.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that eGain Co. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Russell Christine sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total value of $230,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $55,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 132,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,666.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 33.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EGAN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eGain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of eGain from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

About eGain

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

