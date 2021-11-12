Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 185,069 Shares of CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,434,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185,069 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in CarLotz were worth $18,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LOTZ. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CarLotz during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,608,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CarLotz by 156.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,551,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,389,000 after buying an additional 2,168,594 shares in the last quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CarLotz by 138.6% during the 2nd quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,308,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,703,000 after buying an additional 1,922,051 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in CarLotz during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,227,000. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in CarLotz during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,130,000. 23.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LOTZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on CarLotz in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research downgraded CarLotz from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarLotz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, William Blair downgraded CarLotz from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of LOTZ opened at $3.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.75. The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. CarLotz, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.48 and a 12 month high of $12.90.

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.18. Equities analysts expect that CarLotz, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

CarLotz Profile

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

