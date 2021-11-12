Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Position Increased by Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.

Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 5.8% of Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $9,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $226,000. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 48.4% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 17.7% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 34.5% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 10,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $19,743,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

VUG traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $316.06. 1,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 819,805. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $304.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $291.55. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $235.35 and a 1-year high of $323.23.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.