Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Purchased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 70.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,013 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $9,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 285.7% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 22.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $444.08 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $321.36 and a 12-month high of $452.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $422.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $404.22.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

