Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Holdings Decreased by Headinvest LLC

Headinvest LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 188,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,820 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 2.2% of Headinvest LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Headinvest LLC owned 0.09% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $11,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGSH. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 386.0% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $61.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.35 and its 200 day moving average is $61.44. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $61.10 and a 1 year high of $62.03.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.