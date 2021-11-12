Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 118.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VB. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 507.7% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $237.05 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $170.40 and a twelve month high of $241.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $226.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.89.

