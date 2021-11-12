Veles Trading Up 16.8% This Week (VLS)

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. Veles has a total market cap of $79,622.57 and approximately $12.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Veles has traded 16.8% higher against the US dollar. One Veles coin can now be bought for about $0.0617 or 0.00000095 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,033.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,772.70 or 0.07338871 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $276.60 or 0.00425314 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $677.44 or 0.01041690 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.95 or 0.00087565 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $265.02 or 0.00407521 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.49 or 0.00274453 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00004968 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.60 or 0.00240794 BTC.

About Veles

VLS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,395,152 coins and its circulating supply is 1,289,646 coins. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here. Veles’ official website is veles.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Veles Core is an open-source software project that aims to help the people of the Internet to retain their freedom of access to information and to improve the privacy of the communications over the Internet by building services such as decentralized VPN with multi-hop support. Veles is a multi-algorithmic cryptocurrency for mining, which enables the network to be secured by a large number of miners with different devices, such as GPU rigs or ASICs. To complement multi-algo PoW we're already working on a PoS implementation as an additional consensus algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Veles

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veles should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

