Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.28.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VLDR. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $11.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup cut shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 26th.

Shares of VLDR stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.84. The stock had a trading volume of 56,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,131,840. Velodyne Lidar has a twelve month low of $5.55 and a twelve month high of $30.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 0.92.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). Velodyne Lidar had a negative return on equity of 79.70% and a negative net margin of 462.29%. The firm had revenue of $13.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.76 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 59.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Velodyne Lidar will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Velodyne Lidar news, CFO Andrew Hamer sold 9,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total value of $61,882.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,429 shares of company stock valued at $189,442. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 7.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 3.4% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 234,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 7,752 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 21.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,401,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,298,000 after purchasing an additional 245,244 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Velodyne Lidar in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

Velodyne Lidar Company Profile

Velodyne Lidar, Inc operates as an automotive technology company, which engages in the provision of real-time three dimensional (3D) vision for autonomous systems. The firm’s products include solid state sensors, surround sensors, and software solutions. It also develops and produces Lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications.

