Veracity Capital LLC Acquires 5,410 Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Veracity Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) by 36.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,116 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,410 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,959,447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,997,000 after acquiring an additional 983,135 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 21,778 shares of the bank’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 2,311.6% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 525,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,264,000 after buying an additional 503,738 shares during the period. 2.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BBVA opened at $6.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.47. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 12-month low of $3.52 and a 12-month high of $7.26.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.0928 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.09%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BBVA. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from C$6.20 to C$6.70 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.23.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

