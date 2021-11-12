Veracity Capital LLC Makes New $214,000 Investment in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNTX. Fosun International Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $353,904,000. Coatue Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 261.7% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,236,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,787,000 after purchasing an additional 894,471 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 99.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,481,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,654,000 after purchasing an additional 738,532 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,074,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,559,000 after purchasing an additional 500,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,570,000. 14.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BNTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on BioNTech in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded BioNTech from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on BioNTech in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $248.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright raised BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $242.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.29.

Shares of NASDAQ BNTX opened at $235.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of -1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $288.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.02. BioNTech SE has a 52-week low of $80.55 and a 52-week high of $464.00.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $12.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.54 by $1.81. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 159.73% and a net margin of 52.48%. BioNTech’s revenue was up 8918.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that BioNTech SE will post 38.66 earnings per share for the current year.

BioNTech Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

