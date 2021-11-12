Veracity Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 1,762 SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU)

Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000. Veracity Capital LLC owned 0.12% of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,919,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $355,000. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 15.4% during the second quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 9,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period.

Shares of VLU opened at $154.80 on Friday. SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF has a 12 month low of $110.49 and a 12 month high of $155.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $149.47 and its 200-day moving average is $147.96.

