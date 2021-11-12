Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.38 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.38 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Verisk Analytics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.45. Verisk Analytics posted earnings of $1.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will report full year earnings of $5.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.45. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.63 to $6.23. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Verisk Analytics.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $759.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.44 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 30.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VRSK. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.00.

In other news, Director David B. Wright sold 3,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.28, for a total value of $786,693.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,595,616.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total transaction of $97,363.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,319 shares of company stock worth $29,033,769 over the last ninety days. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VRSK. Gilbert & Cook Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the third quarter worth about $216,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 143.2% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 53.6% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRSK traded up $3.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $216.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,371. The company has a market cap of $34.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Verisk Analytics has a one year low of $159.79 and a one year high of $217.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $207.64 and its 200-day moving average is $190.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

