Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.38 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.38 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Verisk Analytics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.45. Verisk Analytics posted earnings of $1.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will report full year earnings of $5.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.45. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.63 to $6.23. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Verisk Analytics.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $759.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.44 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 30.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VRSK. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.00.

In other news, Director David B. Wright sold 3,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.28, for a total value of $786,693.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,595,616.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total transaction of $97,363.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,319 shares of company stock worth $29,033,769 over the last ninety days. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VRSK. Gilbert & Cook Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the third quarter worth about $216,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 143.2% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 53.6% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRSK traded up $3.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $216.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,371. The company has a market cap of $34.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Verisk Analytics has a one year low of $159.79 and a one year high of $217.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $207.64 and its 200-day moving average is $190.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

Earnings History and Estimates for Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK)

