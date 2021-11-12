Verity & Verity LLC Grows Position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Verity & Verity LLC boosted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 347,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the quarter. Verity & Verity LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Algonquin Power & Utilities worth $5,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 131,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after buying an additional 3,134 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,524,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,442,000 after buying an additional 42,596 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 180,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after buying an additional 59,943 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,956,000. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 190,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the period. 41.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AQN traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.01. 46,092 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,710,637. The company has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 52-week low of $13.96 and a 52-week high of $17.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.36.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 7.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.1706 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.26%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AQN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Monday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

