Verity & Verity LLC Reduces Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Verity & Verity LLC cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 3.1% of Verity & Verity LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $19,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JPM. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,763,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,584,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,407 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,577,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,222,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,615 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 39,521,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,146,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,636 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,288,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,955,407,000 after purchasing an additional 510,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,178,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,849,569,000 after purchasing an additional 743,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.56.

Shares of JPM traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $166.38. 112,175 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,140,489. The stock has a market cap of $491.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.84. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $112.06 and a 12 month high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.30%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

