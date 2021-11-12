Verity & Verity LLC Sells 128 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Verity & Verity LLC lowered its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Digital Realty Trust accounts for about 1.6% of Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $10,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 156.8% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 123.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DLR traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $153.54. 4,128 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,413,613. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.43. The firm has a market cap of $43.39 billion, a PE ratio of 64.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.20. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.65 and a 12 month high of $168.30.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 15.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO A William Stein sold 59,735 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.03, for a total value of $9,798,332.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,735 shares in the company, valued at $9,798,332.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 55,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total value of $9,171,265.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,289.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 204,884 shares of company stock valued at $33,906,264. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. TD Securities increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.67.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

