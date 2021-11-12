Verity & Verity LLC Sells 825 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Verity & Verity LLC cut its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,206 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial makes up about 2.1% of Verity & Verity LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $13,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the second quarter worth about $390,832,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 230.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 6,066,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $353,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232,707 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter worth about $124,983,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the second quarter worth about $111,138,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Truist Financial by 39.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,577,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $365,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850,288 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TFC traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,325,382. The company has a market capitalization of $83.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.30. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $45.44 and a 12 month high of $65.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.31.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 12.11%. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.28%.

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 67,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $61.85 per share, with a total value of $4,143,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total value of $258,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 229,218 shares of company stock valued at $14,181,871 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TFC shares. Odeon Capital Group lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wolfe Research lowered Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.20.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

