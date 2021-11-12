Vesuvius plc (OTCMKTS:CKSNF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Vesuvius plc (OTCMKTS:CKSNF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

CKSNF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vesuvius in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Vesuvius in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vesuvius in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CKSNF remained flat at $$7.60 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.60 and its 200-day moving average is $7.59. Vesuvius has a one year low of $7.60 and a one year high of $7.60.

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

