ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) will announce earnings of $0.58 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for ViacomCBS’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the highest is $0.82. ViacomCBS posted earnings per share of $1.04 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 44.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ViacomCBS will report full-year earnings of $3.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.52 to $4.01. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $4.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ViacomCBS.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VIAC. KeyCorp cut their target price on ViacomCBS from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on ViacomCBS from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on ViacomCBS from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.52.

NASDAQ VIAC traded down $0.41 on Friday, reaching $35.19. The stock had a trading volume of 651,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,764,887. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. ViacomCBS has a 12-month low of $29.12 and a 12-month high of $101.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is currently 18.79%.

In related news, Director Shari Redstone purchased 27,525 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.30 per share, with a total value of $999,157.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert M. Bakish purchased 14,000 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.92 per share, with a total value of $502,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIAC. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in ViacomCBS during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Boit C F David purchased a new position in ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth about $32,000. 63.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ViacomCBS (VIAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.