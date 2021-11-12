Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its position in shares of Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Viad were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Viad by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,756,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,538,000 after purchasing an additional 231,990 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Viad by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,293,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,481,000 after acquiring an additional 59,758 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Viad by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 659,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,881,000 after acquiring an additional 29,135 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Viad by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 509,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,288,000 after acquiring an additional 58,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Viad by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 338,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,886,000 after acquiring an additional 5,353 shares in the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viad stock opened at $47.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.36 and its 200-day moving average is $45.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.80. Viad Corp has a 1 year low of $23.91 and a 1 year high of $52.72. The company has a market cap of $985.03 million, a P/E ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 1.91.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($1.17). Viad had a negative return on equity of 73.45% and a negative net margin of 34.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.81) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Viad Corp will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VVI. TheStreet raised shares of Viad from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

About Viad

Viad Corp. engages in the provision of marketing services and travel and recreation services. It operates through the following segments: GES U.S., GES International, (collectively, GES) and Pursuit. The GES business group offers live event service to visible and influential events and global brands.

