VIDY (VIDY) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.03 Million

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 12th. One VIDY coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, VIDY has traded 6% lower against the dollar. VIDY has a market capitalization of $15.51 million and $1.03 million worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.17 or 0.00053445 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001561 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.19 or 0.00222403 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00011201 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.76 or 0.00090352 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About VIDY

VIDY is a coin. Its genesis date was July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,888,864,266 coins. The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for VIDY is medium.com/@vidycoin . VIDY’s official Twitter account is @VidyCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VIDY is vidy.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidy is the world's first decentralized ad network, powered by the ethereum blockchain. Vidy's ad platform allows advertisers to embed video ads directly into hyper-relevant website text, improving user experience, ad conversions, and publisher payments. With just a hold, users can reveal tiny hyper-relevant videos embedded in the text of any page on the web, unlocking a whole new dimension of the internet. All ads are placed with an NLP consensus protocol driven by miners. With a team of veteran engineers, industry-leading advisors, and world-class brand partners, Vidy is on it's way to reinventing online advertising, e-commerce, and entertainment.”

