Vietnam Enterprise Investments (LON:VEIL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $775.00

Vietnam Enterprise Investments Limited (LON:VEIL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 775 ($10.13) and last traded at GBX 772.88 ($10.10), with a volume of 67522 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 760 ($9.93).

The company has a quick ratio of 254.51, a current ratio of 254.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 716.74 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 688.07. The firm has a market cap of £1.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.73.

About Vietnam Enterprise Investments (LON:VEIL)

Vietnam Enterprise Investments Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Dragon Capital Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Vietnam. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

