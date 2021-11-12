Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) Given “Underweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their underweight rating on shares of Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on VMUK. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 264 ($3.45) price target on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 205 ($2.68) to GBX 185 ($2.42) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Virgin Money UK currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 210.67 ($2.75).

Get Virgin Money UK alerts:

VMUK stock opened at GBX 171.50 ($2.24) on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 198.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 199.08. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.47 billion and a PE ratio of -15.18. Virgin Money UK has a 12 month low of GBX 121.60 ($1.59) and a 12 month high of GBX 218.70 ($2.86).

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

Recommended Story: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Money UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Money UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.